Apple Building Self-Driving Car

Internal documents from Apple obtained by The Guardian confirm the world's most-valuable company is building a self-driving car—and already looking for locations to test it. Engineers from Apple’s secretive Special Project group have been talking to GoMentum Station, a soon-to-be testing ground for self-driving vehicles. In recent months, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has been meeting with car execs and poaching auto experts from major companies like Mercedes Benz, Tesla, BMW and Fiat-Chrysler. It is also rumored that the tech giant is developing a 27- to 50-inch head-up display for cars, which would project information onto driver’s windshields.