Apple Denies NSA Claims

After a report in Der Spiegel that uncovered an NSA program called DROPOJEEP that allowed the agency to retrieve data from iPhones, Apple says it did not collaborate with the NSA. “Apple has never worked with the NSA to create a backdoor in any of our products, including iPhone. Additionally, we have been unaware of this alleged NSA program targeting our products,” the company said. The NSA program used a “software implant” to receive information from iPhones, including contact lists