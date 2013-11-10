Apple May Develop Curved Screens

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Bloomberg
We just got fingerprint sensors and colored shells, but that doesn't mean it's too early for a new batch of Apple rumors. The tech giant is apparently developing new iPhones with bigger screens, curved glass, and enhanced sensors to distinguish between pressure levels. According to a person familiar with plans, two models will be released in the third quarter of 2014, and will offer 4.7 and 5.5-inch screens, the largest yet. Last week the company announced plans to open a plant in Arizona to make parts for its devices.