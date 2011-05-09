Apple Now More Valuable Than Google

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Techland
Somewhere, Steve Jobs is beaming. With the help of the iPad, Apple has surpassed Google as the most valuable brand in the world, according to Millward Brown's 2011 Brandz study. The study reports that Apple's global value rose 84 percent last year. Though Apple is the largest technology company in the world, Google reigned in the "most valuable" category for four years—until now. But other companies have seen an even faster rise in value: Facebook rose 246 percent over the last year, and Wells Fargo rose 97 percent. Meanwhile in the retail world, Amazon has overtaken Walmart.