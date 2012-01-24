Apple Rakes In the Holiday Cash

CHEAT SHEET
Apple continues its world domination. The tech giant announced Tuesday that its revenues increased a whopping 73 percent, bringing in $46 billion in its first fiscal quarter this year. Apple executives reported profits of more than $13 billion, which translated to $13.87 a share—more than $3 higher than Wall Street expectations. The surging revenues were the result of a busy holiday season, during which the company sold roughly 31 million iPhones, 13.5 million iPads, and 5 million computers.