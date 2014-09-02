Apple Says Celeb Hack Not Its Fault

CHEAT SHEET
Apple says its systems were not penetrated by hackers who stole celebrities' nude photos. Rather, the company says, the data was obtained with a "very targeted attack on user names, passwords, and security questions." The method of such "brute-force attacks" is simple: try a ton of different login/password combinations. Apple suggested people use two-step authentication to stymie such attacks. Meanwhile, the FBI said it is "addressing the matter" and would have no further comment “at this time.” After all, even actresses deserve justice from perverts and theives.