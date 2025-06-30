Charlize Theron made her thoughts on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish three-day Venetian wedding loud and clear Saturday night. The Oscar-winning actress hosted the fifth annual Block Party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Saturday, where she threw a jab at the Amazon billionaire and his A-list wedding attendees. “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” Theron quipped. “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.” The Mad Max star also criticized the Trump administration during her speech, lamenting that the “world feels like it’s burning.” “Here in Los Angeles, in the U.S. and across the globe, we’re moving backwards fast,” Theron said, citing the administration’s policies on immigration and gender. “This isn’t just policy, it’s personal.” Bezos and Sanchez wed in a private ceremony at Venice’s San Giorgio Maggiore island on Friday. Alongside their ceremony, the couple also hosted a welcome party and farewell pajama-party on Thursday and Saturday where almost 200 guests were in attendance. Several of Theron’s Hollywood cohort joined the festivities in Venice over the weekend including Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Usher, and Orlando Bloom.
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone's Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog's THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
Shop with ScoutedThis Tinted SPF Is the Derm-Backed MVP for Sensitive SkinIN THE CLEARThis hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic sunscreen calms and protects acne- and rosacea-prone skin, improves discoloration with niacinamide, and comes in tinted and untinted options that leave no white cast.
Apple Scores Its Biggest Box Office Opening Yet
Apple Original Films has achieved its biggest box office opening to date. F1 The Movie debuted over the weekend with $55.6 million in North American theaters and $144 million globally. This marks a significant milestone for Apple—its earlier forays into theatrical releases underwhelmed at the box office despite receiving critical acclaim and featuring major stars. CODA (2021), which won Best Picture at the Oscars, was primarily released on AppleTV+ after a limited run in theaters. Meanwhile, Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, a $200 million epic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, struggled to turn a profit after debuting respectably with $23 million. F1 The Movie, which taps into the surging global popularity of Formula 1 racing, stars Brad Pitt as a driver making a high-stakes comeback, with Damson Idris playing his rookie teammate and Kerry Condon as the team’s technical director. M3gan 2.0 had been expected to give the racing movie a bigger run for its money, but it underperformed, landing in fourth place on the North American box office charts for the weekend.
Summer is here. The sun's out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer's arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog's most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
President Donald Trump’s animatronic is back at center-stage at the Walt Disney World Resort’s Hall of Presidents and even has a new speaking role, according to WDW News Today. Located in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, the attraction boasts robotic iterations of every U.S. president and walks audiences through the country’s history. As is custom, the attraction closed on Jan. 20 to renovate its stage and move Trump’s animatronic to its helm. After a six-month closure, the Hall of Presidents reopened its doors again on Sunday to unveil a new role for Trump. Along with a more realistic look, Trump’s animatronic also now recites the oath of office through a recorded performance, per Disney World’s website. The president’s animatronic first sparked headlines during his first term in 2017. At the time, several park-goers claimed that Trump’s animatronic looked like it was initially modeled after Hillary Clinton, his then-presidential opponent. The resemblance led many to believe that Disney had initially built a Clinton animatronic, assuming that she would win, but had it remodeled at the last minute following Trump’s victory. Disney seemingly updated Trump’s animatronic a few years later in 2021 to give it a more realistic look, per Blog Mickey, further fueling the conspiracy theory.
Six people were killed in a plane crash in Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday morning. A Cessna 441 carrying four passengers and two crew members crashed behind a house in Howland Township just seven minutes after takeoff, local news station WKBN reported. The victims have not yet been identified. Authorities said in a press conference that the aircraft was headed for Bozeman, Montana but was found in a heavily wooded area two miles away from the end of the runway of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was probing the incident. Joe Nuskievicz, a resident, said he heard the crash from his porch. “I noticed the sound of an airplane in the distance that the engine didn’t sound right. It sounded very underpowered—just like it didn’t sound like it had enough power to be able to really go, and I noticed that I didn’t see it. It was below the tree lines,” he said. “I heard a loud crash, a horrible crash. I could hear trees cracking, you know, heavy impact, and I knew that it crashed, but I couldn’t see it.” Authorities rushed to the scene after multiple 911 callers reported hearing a crash and seeing smoke.
With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it's hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you've had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body's natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn't always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night's sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
Two people were shot near the Stonewall Inn, a historic New York City gay bar, on Sunday after the annual Pride march, according to the city’s police department. One person was shot in the head and was hospitalized in critical condition, while another was shot in the leg, police told The New York Times. The shooting took place at about 10:15 p.m. in Greenwich Village at West Fourth Street and Grove Street. Police are searching for a suspect. It’s not clear if the shooting was linked to the Pride march, which first began in 1970 to commemorate the Stonewall Riots of 1969. ″Saddened to learn about the shooting by the Stonewall Inn tonight as Pride celebrations were winding down," NYC Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X. “During a time when our city should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating.” He will be praying for the speedy recovery of the victims, he said, and “the NYPD will work quickly and tirelessly to bring the suspects to justice.”
The heated Sunday night debate on the Senate floor over President Donald Trump’s megabill took a sharp turn when a heckler burst into the room. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders had just concluded his speech opposing the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” when the proceedings were interrupted. “This bill is not what the American people want, and I hope very much we can defeat it,” Sanders said as he walked off the podium. “Thank you very much.” A livestream of the debate caught a garbled voice that slowly became clearer. “You people are awful,” a heckler screamed. “You’re awful. You’re awful.” Presiding officer Sen. Dave McCormick swiftly instructed the sergeant at arms to “restore order in the gallery.” The heckler could be heard continuing to scream as officials scrambled to restore calm. The protester was heard yelling “You’re horrible” right before the chamber returned to silence. The heckler has not yet been identified. Senators continue to debate Trump’s sweeping legislation ahead of the July 4 deadline to pass it.
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, 28, is under federal investigation for gambling related to NBA games. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York is investigating the nine-year veteran for gambling allegations stemming from his 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN. Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, emphasized that “an investigation is not a charge. ... Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution.” No formal allegations had been made and no charges filed, Haney told The Athletic, adding that Beasley is a person of interest in the investigation. A spokesman for the Eastern District declined to comment to The Athletic as well as Beasley’s agent, according to the outlet. Beasley, who is currently a free agent, and the Pistons had been discussing a three-year, $42 million contract, which has now been put on pause. According to ESPN, the team said that it is aware of the investigation. “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. Beasley just wrapped up his first season with the Pistons, appearing in all 82 games and breaking the team’s single-season record for most 3-pointers made. In 2020, Beasley served 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to felony charges of threatening violence. He was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time and was suspended for 12 NBA games in 2021 following the incident. The Pistons is the fifth team Beasley has played with in four years.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney is legally changing his name to “Rob Mac.” The actor, who filed the legal documents in Los Angeles last week, had been considering the change for some time, according to Variety. Speaking to the outlet for a May cover story, Mac disclosed that he thought changing his name would make things “so much easier,” particularly with respect to his global business pursuits as the founder of More Better Industries. “As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce, I’m just going by ‘Rob Mac,’” the actor said. “As I get older, and people are more prone to calling me ‘Mr.’ or’ Sir,’ I just say ‘Rob’ or ‘Rob Mac.’ And I find that that makes things a lot simpler and easier. People already call me ‘Rob Mac’ or ‘Mac,’ obviously, from the television show, and it just makes things so much easier,” he continued, referring to his It’s Always Sunny character Ronald “Mac” McDonald.
Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you'll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it's cloudy, and even if you "don't burn." Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it's also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD's UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It's infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.
Vin Diesel has confirmed that a major fan-favorite character will be returning for the eleventh and final installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Speaking at automotive event Fuel Fest in California Saturday night, Diesel gave some major updates on Fast 11, including its tentative release window and its likely inclusion of Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner. “Just yesterday I was with Universal Studios,” Diesel began. “The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious [in] April 2027?’ I said, ‘Under three conditions because I’ve been listening to my fanbase.’” Diesel’s first condition was to bring the franchise back to its roots in Los Angeles. His second condition similarly touched upon a return to form and asked that the final film focus on “car culture” and “street racing.” As for his last condition, Diesel said: “The third thing was reuniting Dom [Toretto] and Brian O’Conner. That is what you’re going to get in the finale.” Walker, who had starred opposite Diesel’s Dom Toretto since the first Fast and Furious film in 2001, died in a car accident in 2013. At the time, the actor was in the midst of filming Fast and Furious 7. He was 40.
Elliot Page, 38, unveiled his first public relationship since coming out as a transgender man. The Umbrella Academy actor posted a selfie on Instagram with Overcompensating star Julia Shiplett, 38, on a road alongside the caption “🌈 💕.” Shiplett also shared a video of Page shirtless in a hot spring with the caption ”happy prideee 💦😮💨.” Page came out as a lesbian on Valentine’s Day in 2014 but then revealed in 2020 that he was trans. In 2018, he married choreographer Emma Portner, who was supportive of his transition, but the pair divorced in 2021. Although this is Page’s first public relationship since announcing that he was transgender, he told the Los Angeles Times in 2023 that he was on dating apps and having “the most fun I’ve ever had dating.” “Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I’m not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way,” he said. In his 2023 memoir, Pageboy, Page also claimed that he used to be romantically involved with X-Men costar Kate Mara and Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby.