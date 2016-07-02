Apple Sued in China Over War Film

A subsidiary of China’s state broadcasting regulator is suing Apple for causing “huge economic losses” by showing a 20-year-old propaganda film. The Beijing Haidian District People’s Court says the lawsuit was filed by a branch of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, which claims Apple has infringed its exclusive rights to a 1994 film about Chinese forces battling Japanese soldiers in the 1930s. The plaintiff has demanded that both Apple and movie streaming site Youku.com immediately stop offering the film for viewing and pay $7,500 in damages, as well as another $3,000 in court costs. Chinese regulators have repeatedly sought to crack down on Apple this year, having ordered the company to suspend iBooks and iTunes Movies services in April and calling for Apple to stop selling the iPhone 6 in Beijing in May.
