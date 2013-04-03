Apple to Launch 60" TV

CHEAT SHEET
Apple is ready to take over every screen you ever look at, according to one analyst. In a research note on Wednesday, Brian White of Topeka Capital Markets says that Apple's first TV will go on sale late this year, for $1,500 to $2,500. The "iTV," White said, will be 60 inches long diagonally, but could also come in slightly smaller versions. As for a remote control, White says that's what the "iRing" is for, a small ring that fits on the viewer's finger and allows users to control the TV by pointing. But wait, there's more! According to the analyst, the set will also come with tablet-like "mini iTVs," which will stream video from the "iTV" wirelessly around the house. Apple has not commented on the speculation.