Apple TV+ Becomes Latest Streaming Giant to Softly Rebrand

Apple TV+ has quietly launched a rebrand. The company announced Monday “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity.” That line, however, was the only reference to the name change and came in the last paragraph of a press release regarding the global streaming debut of Apple Original Films’ movie “F1.” Instead, the press release mainly focused on the success of “F1″ and future plans for the film. After quotes from the producer, box office and ratings statistics, a recap of the film, credits to all those involved, and even facts about the success of songs on the film’s soundtrack, the tech giant finally revealed they are no longer Apple TV+. Apple did not respond immediately to request for comment. The move comes just months after streaming competitor HBO Max decided to change its name back to its original after going by just “Max” for about two years.