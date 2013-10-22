Apple Unveils 'iPad Air'

CHEAT SHEET
Compared to past keynotes, it was a bit of a yawn. Apple announced a snazzy new operating system, Mavericks, and a shot-across-the-bow to Microsoft with iWork, both of which will be given away for free. But everybody was waiting for the iPad announcements. Only 2.5 mm thick and starting at $499 ($629 for cell coverage), the new iPad Air weighs only 1 pound. It will be available to more carriers worldwide and have better wi-fi. Apple also unveiled an updated iPad Mini for $399 ($599 with cell coverage), which will now get a retina display. The iPads will go on sale November 1. Expect big sales, as for the first time it will go on sale simultaneously in China.