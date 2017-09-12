Apple Unveils New iPhones 8, 8 Plus, and X

CHEAT SHEET
Apple on Tuesday introduced a new line of smartphones in the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X. The 8-series phones will be feature glass on both the front and back, have wireless charging available, and water resistant technology. Both the 8 and the 8 Plus will be available on Sept. 22. Additionally, the company announced the iPhone X (pronounced “ten,” executives wanted to make clear) to honor the tenth anniversary of Apple’s famed smartphone. The X—which will be high-priced and limited-run—will not feature a home button and will use facial-recognition technology to unlock it. “[The X] is the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone,” CEO Tim Cook said.