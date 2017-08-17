Apple’s Tim Cook Pledges $1 Million to Groups Fighting Racism

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly pledged to donate $1 million each to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League as he urges employees to be “unequivocal” about the recent violence in Charlottesville. In a note to company employees on Wednesday cited by Recode, Cook also promised to match employees’ donations to human rights organizations on a 2-to-1 basis until Sept. 30. “What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country. Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path,” Cook wrote, adding that he “disagrees” with President Trump’s “moral equivalency” regarding white supremacists and “those who oppose them by standing up for human rights.” Cook’s announcement came after the company reportedly began disabling its Apple Pay support system from websites offering neo-Nazi apparel and paraphernalia.
