Appoint "The Accidental Senator"

Rising above mere fill-in status when called upon in a pinch, "The Accidental Senator" keeps the (prevailing) party going strong. Formerly a well-established Beacon Hill tradition, this cocktail lost some favor during the 2004 presidential campaign (when a conservative governor was behind the bar). But with autumn leaves falling in New England and a Democrat in the state house, Massachusetts turns once more to this temporary tipple and all that it promises for its health (reform). Absinthe may make the heart grow fonder, but combining it with chipotle vodka, ginger beer, ginger agave nectar and blood orange juice results in a sudden entry of tastes that you’ll want to stay a while. Add muddled strawberries to mirror the Senate Chamber’s often circuitous logic, and serve over ice.

The Accidental Senator1 oz. Le Tourment Vert Absinthe 1 oz. Hangar One Chipotle Vodka 3 Muddled Stawberries .75 oz. Blood Orange Juice Bar spoon of ginger agave nectar Topped with 2 oz ginger beer

-Serve on the rocks -Garnish with a strawberry