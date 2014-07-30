Are Buzz Cuts the Next Big Trend for Women? And Christian Dior Unites with Princess Grace Foundation

Are Buzz Cuts the Next Big Trend?: Could the buzz cut be the next fashionable hairstyle for the ladies? With men’s trends in hair getting shorter and shorter as of late, it looks like women might be borrowing the style in the near future. After all, Gisele Bundchen sports the tightly cropped hairstyle in Balenciaga’s most recent fall campaign, Charlize Theron buzzed it all off for Mad Max: Fury Road, and Bates Motel’s Olivia Cooke rocked the look at Comic-Con. [New York Times]

Christian Dior Unites with Princess Grace Foundation: Two icons have joined forces. Luxury French fashion label Christian Dior signed a partnership with the Princess Grace Foundation to be the charity’s sole gala sponsor for the next three years. “Our partnership with the Princess Grace Foundation-USA is deeply rooted in history and mutual admiration between the princely family of Monaco and the house of Dior,” Dior’s CEO, Sidney Toledano, told WWD. “We both share the same pursuit of artistic excellence and are honored to be a part of recognizing the artistry of Princess Grace Award winners in theater, dance and film.” [WWD]

Doutzen Kroes Welcomes Baby Girl: This morning, Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes welcomed a baby girl named Myllena Mae. This is her second child with husband Sunnery James. Earlier this year, Kroes said she had high hopes for her future daughter, hoping she would have different aspirations than modeling. She told Page Six that “We need to teach girls they can become presidents, and it’s not about beauty all the time.” [Vogue UK]