Are Leather Jogging Pants a Thing?Men in TightsKanye West's recent interview with BBC shed light on a trend West claims he began—leather jogging pants for men. Could West be right? A look at guys who love a leather legging.Amy ZimmermanEntertainment ReporterUpdated Jul. 11, 2017 8:25PM ET / Published Sep. 28, 2013 12:00PM ET Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE, via Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty for MTV; Kevin Winter/Getty; XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE, via Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty for MTV; Kevin Winter/Getty; XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM Jared LetoNeilson Barnard/Getty for MTV French MontanaAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for BET UsherJonathan Leibson/WireImage Rick RossTheo Wargo/Getty for BET's Rip The Runway DrakeJesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE, via Getty Kanye WestXPOSUREPHOTOS.COM Justin BieberKevin Winter/Getty Big SeanMichael Buckner/Getty for BET Lenny KravitzJason Merritt/Getty Tristan Thompson@realtristan13, via Instagram Burberry Spring/Summer 2011Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty