Are Leather Jogging Pants a Thing?

Men in Tights

Kanye West's recent interview with BBC shed light on a trend West claims he began—leather jogging pants for men. Could West be right? A look at guys who love a leather legging.

Amy Zimmerman

Entertainment Reporter

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE, via Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty for MTV; Kevin Winter/Getty; XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE, via Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty for MTV; Kevin Winter/Getty; XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM

Jared Leto

Neilson Barnard/Getty for MTV

French Montana

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for BET

Usher

Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

Rick Ross

Theo Wargo/Getty for BET's Rip The Runway

Drake

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE, via Getty

Kanye West

XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM

Justin Bieber

Kevin Winter/Getty

Big Sean

Michael Buckner/Getty for BET

Lenny Kravitz

Jason Merritt/Getty

Tristan Thompson

@realtristan13, via Instagram

Burberry Spring/Summer 2011

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty