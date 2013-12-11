Are Pippa and Nico Engaged?

Pippa Middleton has been dropping hints all over the place, and telling friends that she thinks current boyfriend Nico Jackson is the one, so the question inevitably arises of whether they got engaged on their recent trip to India as some press outlets are speculating today.

The lovestruck couple arrived home at London's Heathrow airport yesterday, looking severely sunburned.

Nico steered a luggage trolley piled high with Pippa's bags through the arrivals hall.

No engagement ring on Pippa's finger yet, though.