Are Republicans the Public Health Threat Now?

One day after the Trump-inspired attack on the Capitol by a violent mob of delusional, Fox-watching, bullshit-believers, the U.S. reached a major milestone of COVID-19 fatalities. The threshold of more than 4,000 pandemic deaths in a single day was breached just as the insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol.

It’s staggering that this terrifying threshold, that puts a fine point on just how bad this raging pandemic has actually become, was overshadowed by a political catastrophe actively inspired by the science- and reality-denying president whose incompetence helped the virus spread like a biological wildfire.

Watching unhinged thugs defile a sacred symbol of American democracy, I could not help but notice their utter disregard for the basic public health guidelines established to control the pandemic, including social distancing and wearing masks (except of course when tear gas and pepper spray were deployed).