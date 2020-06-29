The Incompetence, Ignorance, and Dishonesty of Trump’s Coronavirus Response Are Literally Killing Us

Donald Trump and his administration did not create the worst biological threat that the world has experienced in more than 100 years, but the American president’s incompetence, ignorance and dishonesty in handling this crisis has been stunning. One hundred and twenty-seven thousand Americans are dead already, and that number will continue to rise.

Vice President Mike Pence’s status report Friday was so disconnected from reality that it can only be characterized as pandemic gaslighting. “All 50 states and territories across this country are opening up safely and responsibly” as “we flattened the curve,” he said, while insisting that “it’s almost inarguable that more testing is generating more cases.” That would be false, false, and false.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across parts of the U.S., it’s clear that, despite the president’s and vice president’s delusional optimism and because of their monumental failures of policy and execution, the U.S. has absolutely not gotten the virus under control. With 31 states reporting increasing case counts over the past 14 days, last week the U.S. recorded a new record high of 44,703 daily cases—some four-plus months after the virus began spreading in the U.S.