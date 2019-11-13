Are the Impeachment Hearings Focused on the Wrong Country?

Turkey’s president is visiting the White House and it’s not hard to imagine that somewhere in an alternate universe, Turkey and not Ukraine is at the center of the foreign policy scandal gripping Washington. Trump’s relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has plenty of the same elements that have made his Ukraine diplomacy the subject of an impeachment inquiry: allegations of political interference in criminal cases and a former New York mayor running backchannel diplomacy with the help of some personal clients. So what’s Trump been up to in Turkey and how does it parallel the scandal over Ukraine?

Golden boy: At the heart of the controversy over Trump’s relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a criminal case. Reza Zarrab, a Turkish-Iranian gold trader, was charged in 2016 with helping Iran violate U.S. sanctions in New York by then-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. The Turkish bank implicated in Zarrab’s sanctions-busting scheme, Halkbank, was under investigation by New York prosecutors for similar Iran sanctions offenses for years until the Southern District of New York finally indicted the bank in October.