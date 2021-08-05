Argentinian Soccer Star Lionel Messi Is Leaving FC Barcelona After Contract Dispute

Read it at Complex
Soccer star Lionel Messi will no longer play for FC Barcelona after failing to reach a contract agreement with the club. “Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will not be ultimately fulfilled,” read a statement on the club’s website following the news. Messi had previously shared his dissatisfaction with the club and expressed his desire to leave. “Barca gave me everything and I gave it everything,” he said in an interview with the website Goal. In their statement, FC Barcelona expressed gratitude to Messi, wishing him the best in his personal and professional future.