Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato Split With Manager Scooter Braun: Reports
SCOOTING OFF
Both Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have parted ways with Scooter Braun and his management company SB Projects, according to multiple reports on Monday night. Lovato’s split with Braun comes four years after they first signed with him, with a source close to the matter telling Billboard that it was time for the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer to move in a new direction. Matthew Belloni of Puck News subsequently reported that Grande, who signed with Braun a decade ago, had left his management, with Billboard and TheWrap confirming the news soon after. The mysterious developments come after Puck reported that Justin Bieber, an artist closely associated with Braun since his discovery in 2007, was exploring new management opportunities after going months without speaking to Braun. Braun’s team has firmly denied the report, with a source close to the matter telling Entertainment Tonight: “Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together.” Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Colombian singer J. Balvin had left Braun, though no reason was given at the time for the split.