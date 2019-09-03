CHEAT SHEET
THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 for Featuring ‘Look-Alike Model’ in Campaign
Ariana Grande has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Forever 21, alleging that the clothing company hired a look-alike model in a social-media campaign. The images featuring a “strikingly similar” model appeared after a deal between the clothing company and the pop star fell through, according to the lawsuit. “Rather than pay for that right as the law requires, Defendants simply stole it by launching a misleading campaign across its website and social media platforms primarily in January and February 2019,” the complaint states. “The campaign capitalized on the concurrent success of Ms. Grande’s album Thank U, Next by publishing at least 30 unauthorized images and videos misappropriating Ms. Grande’s name, image, likeness, and music in order to create the false perception of her endorsement.”
The model in Instagram posts from the campaign wears a rhinestone-encrusted, Mickey-Mouse-style headband that is strikingly similar to Grande’s in her “7 rings” music video. According to the lawsuit filed in California, the deal with Grande fell through because Forever 21 didn’t offer her enough money.