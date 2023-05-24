Ariana Madix Denies Sandoval’s Self-Harm Claims in Call Her Daddy Interview

It’s a big day for famously scorned reality star Ariana Madix. And I’m not just talking about her guest stint working the Raising Cane’s drive-thru in El Segundo.

After a post-Vanderpump Rules finale press tour last week, which included stops at The View and Today, Madix appeared on this week’s episode of Call Her Daddy to share even more shocking (and definitely not daytime TV-friendly) details about her relationship with Tom Sandoval and his highly scrutinized affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Madix began the two-hour podcast interview by giving host Alex Cooper a play-by-play of the moment she discovered her ex-partner’s hidden fling, including Sandoval’s meltdown outside of his restaurant Tom Tom when she confronted him. She also addressed the shady origins of their nine-year relationship (Sandoval famously cheated on his former girlfriend and co-star Kristen Doute with Madix) and other dubious moments leading up to the affair, including a direct message Madix received “years and years ago.”

“I got a DM that was like, ‘Tom hooked up with my friend in San Diego,’” she said. “And I brought it up over and over and over again. Because I was, like, drilling and drilling. And [he] was like, ‘No, absolutely not.’”

Madix also said she’s “99.9 percent” sure she knows the other woman who Sandoval admitted to cheating with in the finale, outside of Leviss. On Watch What Happens Live last week, she clarified that she didn’t think it was someone in the Vanderpump Rules world. And on Call Her Daddy, she denied the rumors that it was former recurring cast member Billie Lee.

Among other details about Sandoval and Leviss’ sordid affair, Madix seemed to agree with the online rumors that the two had sex in her and Sandoval’s home while she was there.

“I think they had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together,” she told Cooper. “And then he left the bed and went to the guest room and fucked her."

Cooper focused most of her questions on Sandoval, rather than Leviss, and allowed Madix to clear up some of the accusations he’s publicly made against her, including his inflammatory remarks toward her in the post-Scandoval season finale last week.

Madix denied most of the claims her ex-boyfriend made about the state of their (according to him) fractured relationship before and during his affair, including that he attempted to break up with her multiple times. In the season finale, Sandoval also told cast member Scheana Shay that they purchased their new-ish home together as a “Band-Aid,” which Madix says she wasn’t aware of.

The 37-year-old also disputed one particularly serious accusation made by Sandoval: that she threatened to kill herself if he broke up with her.

“I never said that I was going to kill myself,” she asserted. “I was saying that this life will be over for me because I will go do something else.

“I said, ‘If we break up I’m probably going to quit the show,’” she explained. “I’m probably going to leave Los Angeles. I will probably deactivate my Instagram. And he found that to be very offensive.”

In Sandoval’s infamous Howie Mandel interview last month, where he first accused Madix of wanting to commit self-harm, he admitted to being upset when she said she wanted to leave the show if they parted ways. It was yet another remark that spurred outrage and confusion among viewers.

“I’ve been fantasizing about moving to the French countryside since I was a child,” Madix continued. “And honestly, to be fair, in the conversation, it was quite tearful. It was definitely not a positive conversation. But I’m not talking about physically harming myself.”

Given how chatty both Sandoval and Madix have been about their split, it’ll be interesting to see just how much information is left to be revealed during the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion tonight. But if this cast has proven anything over the past two months, it’s that they’re full of surprises.