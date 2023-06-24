Jackie Kennedy’s Second Husband Visited Her Room After JFK’s Funeral: Book
RENDEZVOUS
Jacqueline Kennedy’s soon-to-be second husband visited her private White House quarters the night after John F. Kennedy’s funeral, according to a new biography on the iconic first lady. According to J. Randy Taraborrelli’s new book Jackie: Public, Private, Secret, somebody saw shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis “knocking on Jackie's door” the night of the funeral, but he left her room soon after. Kennedy would go on to marry Onassis in 1968. “I can't imagine the grief Jackie was going through,” Taraborrelli told People. “I don't think anything happened between them at that moment.” Other revelations from the biography include Kennedy’s short-lived romance with a Greek film director following Onassis’ death in 1975 and the extent to which she opposed the relationship between her son, John F. Kennedy Jr., and Madonna.