Ariz. Demands Obama’s Birth Certificate

Can’t wait to hear if John McCain has something to say about this: Right on the heels of passing the strictest anti-immigration laws in the country, the Arizona House has passed a provision that will require President Obama to show his birth certificate in order to get on the state’s ballot. The state House voted 31-22 to add the measure, which will require all U.S. presidential candidates to prove they meet constitutional requirements, to a larger bill, which still faces a vote. One Democratic state rep. said that Arizona is becoming “the laughing stock of the nation,” but the state may in fact be in good company: similar laws have been proposed in Florida, Oklahoma, and Missouri.