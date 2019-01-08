Arizona Care Facility CEO Resigns After Woman in Vegetative State Gave Birth

The CEO of a long-term care center in Arizona has resigned after a woman who has been in a vegetative state for more than a decade gave birth in the facility, prompting a sexual assault investigation, AZFamily.com reports. Hacienda HealthCare CEO Bill Timmons announced his resignation Monday in the wake of the investigation into how the patient was impregnated. “Bill Timmons, longtime Chief Executive Officer of Hacienda HealthCare, has terminated his employment from the company effective immediately,” the facility said in a statement. “Timmons’ resignation was accepted unanimously by the Hacienda Board of Directors.” Gary Orman, Executive Vice President of the Hacienda Board and a board member, also vowed in the statement that they “will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation, an unprecedented case that has devastated everyone involved, from the victim and her family to Hacienda staff at every level of our organization.” According to AZFamily.com, a source said “none of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth [last month]… From what I’ve been told she was moaning. And they didn’t know what was wrong with her.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED