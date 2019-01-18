Arizona Cop Kills 14-Year-Old Boy Carrying Replica Gun
SHOT DEAD
An Arizona police officer has shot dead a 14-year-old boy who was carrying a replica airsoft gun. Authorities say officers in the city of Tempe were responding to a suspected car burglary Tuesday when the boy ran away holding what appeared to them to be a handgun. The boy turned towards officers during the chase and one officer shot the suspect—he later died at hospital. The teen had a replica 1911 airsoft gun which police say he took from the vehicle along with some other items. The boy hasn't been formally identified, but local station ABC15 spoke to a man and a woman who identified themselves as his brother and mother. “If they want to tarnish my son, they are wrong,” said Sandra Gonzalez, adding: “Apart from the fact that they killed him, they want to destroy him. No. I won’t allow it, I want justice.” A vigil was held Thursday outside the Tempe Police headquarters. Police say they're carrying out an investigation into the incident.