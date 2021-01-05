Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Roasted for Son’s Mask-Free Party Video
PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY?
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has rejected the idea of a statewide mask mandate and has repeatedly urged residents to wear masks and observe social distancing recommendations instead. But it appears his adult son isn’t listening. The governor’s eldest, Jack, reportedly posted a video of a crowded, mask-free birthday party to social media, where it was noticed by critics of his father, the Arizona Republic reported. “If [the governor’s] own adult son isn’t following Ducey’s soft advice, how can Ducey expect Arizonans to?” Accountable Arizona wrote on Twitter. “You can’t even convince your own son to respect the virus.” Jack Ducey told the paper that he made a mistake but would not comment further, and his father had no comment. Arizona has the highest rate of new COVID-19 case, per capita, in the nation.