Arizona Gun Club Offers Santa Pictures

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NPR
This will certainly stand out on the refrigerator. A Scottsdale, Ariz., gun club is offering a chance for its members to create holiday cards for which children and their families pose with Santa—and a cache of pistols and other military-style rifles. One image shows a sitting Santa with snowflakes and a Christmas tree behind him, flanked by an $80,000 machine gun and a tripod-mounted rifle. Ron Kennedy, the general manager of the gun club, said it got the idea last year when a member came in dressed as Santa and other members wanted a photo taken while holding their guns. “Our members have been looking for a fun and safe way to express their holiday spirit and passion for firearms,” Kennedy said.