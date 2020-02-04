Arizona Man Charged With Threatening Schiff: ‘I’m Gonna Blow Your Brains Out’
A registered sex offender in Arizona has been accused by federal authorities of threatening to kill Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), the lead prosecutor in President Trump’s impeachment trial. Jan Peter Meister, 52, allegedly said in a voicemail at Schiff’s Washington, D.C., office, “I’m gonna fucking blow your brains out you fucking piece of shit.” He told investigators he was drunk when he left the voicemail after watching Fox News and searching the congressman’s phone number on Google, court records show. Federal authorities reportedly found an AR-15-style rifle, two pistols and more than 700 rounds of ammunition in Meister’s home. He was charged with making interstate threats, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, which carries ten years.