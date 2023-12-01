Arizona Cops Arrest Local NPR Reporter Covering Pro-Palestine Protest
‘CLEARLY IDENTIFIED’
A radio reporter for a local NPR affiliate was arrested while covering a pro-Palestine rally in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday morning. Alisa Reznick’s station, KJZZ, reported that she was one of 26 people arrested for criminal trespass at the site. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that those arrested had been cited and released in south Tucson. Video footage of the arrest posted to social media shows Reznick wearing a media pass and repeatedly identifying herself as a journalist as she is handcuffed. “I’m a reporter,” she says. “And you’re under arrest,” a deputy replies. Reznick had been reporting on a demonstration at UA Tech Park, a University of Arizona satellite campus that houses Raytheon, a defense contractor that has manufactured arms shipped to Israel. A senior KJZZ editor said in a statement that the station was “continuing to seek clarity from the sheriff’s department on the circumstances of this incident where a clearly identified journalist was in the course of reporting the news.”