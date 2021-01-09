Arizona Nurse Nicole Koller’s Vaccine Was Delayed. Now She Has COVID.

When Arizona received its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine in early December, emergency room nurse Nicole Koller saw a first ray of hope in the seemingly unending horror that had arrived with a post-Thanksgiving surge.

The 47-year-old traveling nurse filled out an online “pre-screening survey” and figured she and the other health care workers battling COVID day after day at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix would be among the first to get vaccinated.

But in a sign of the national dysfunction over vaccine distribution, Koller was told she could expect to wait six weeks because of a “computer glitch.” She kept pushing and after an inquiry by The Daily Beast, the Maricopa County Health Department arranged for her to get a shot on Dec. 28—nearly two weeks after she first applied.