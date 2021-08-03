Arizona Private School Director Arrested for Allegedly Engaging in Sex Acts With Minors
DISTURBING
A private school director in Arizona has been charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct after allegedly admitting to sexual encounters with a minor, 12 News reports. In 2019, Victor Zamora, an employee at Legacy Academy International, picked up a male minor from his home and took him to his personal office to engage in sexual acts, according to court documents. Documents also allege that Zamora and the boy participated in sexual acts in his vehicle. The boy, who was 16 and 17-years-old at the time of the encounters, is said to have confronted Zamora about pressing charges before police ultimately made the arrest as a result of an audio recording in which Zamora admitted to the sexual acts. Zamora allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual acts with two other boys from the school as well.