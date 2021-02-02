She Goes From COVID Front Lines to the Mask-Haters in the Capitol
‘A SLAP IN THE FACE’
Arizona State Rep. Melody Hernandez tries to save COVID victims while her colleagues in the Capitol refuse to wear masks.
Melody Hernandez is a working paramedic as well as a newly elected Arizona state representative, and the COVID-19 victims she sought to save last month included a father in his thirties whose wife looked on while holding a baby.
Hernandez had at first been focused only on the patient that she and her fellow first responders were fighting to revive.
“We did everything we could to save this man,” she later told The Daily Beast.