Arkansas High-School Swim Party Spread Coronavirus
‘BE DISCIPLINED’
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says his state is in the midst of a second peak in coronavirus cases—and some are linked to a high-school swim party. Hutchinson refused to provide details on where it happened beyond the northeastern section of the state or who was infected, saying he mentioned it only to show “how easily this can spread.” Hutchinson, who never issued a stay-at-home order for Arkansas but urged residents to “be disciplined,” added: “I’m sure everybody thought was harmless. They’re young, they’re swimming, they’re just having activity and positive cases resulted from that.” He reported 163 new cases and said they likely resulted from increased testing because there were only five new hospitalizations.