Arkansas Now Has Enough Drugs to Execute 8 Men

The state of Arkansas on Monday confirmed that it has a new supply of a lethal injection drug needed to carry out the executions of eight men over the course of ten days. Solomon Graves, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, has obtained 100 vials of potassium chloride, one of three drugs that are needed for the state's lethal injection system. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has scheduled the executions before another one of the drugs expires at the end of April. The state supply had expired in January before the new shipment. "Coupled with the two remaining drugs, there are enough to carry out the scheduled executions," he said.