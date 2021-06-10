Arkansas State Trooper Flips Pregnant Woman’s Car at 60 MPH as She Tries to Pull Over
UNSAFE AT ANY SPEED
Video released earlier this week shows an Arkansas State Police officer executing a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver against a pregnant driver during a traffic stop, causing her car to spin out and flip against a concrete median. Nicole Harper, the woman in the vehicle, is now suing the officer, Senior Cpl. Rodney Dunn, alleging he negligently used deadly force during the July 2020 altercation, which took place in Pulaski County. Harper was pregnant at the time but did not lose her daughter, as she feared she might. Dunn claims he attempted to pull Harper over for speeding since she was going 84 mph despite a speed limit of 70 mph, at which point she bolted. Harper said she was searching for a safe place to stop on the highway, which had a reduced shoulder. Dashcam video shows Harper’s vehicle slowing down to 60 mph and turning on her hazard lights as she appeared to look for a place to stop. After the crash, Dunn asked her, “Why didn’t you stop?” Harper replied, “Because I didn’t feel it was safe.” And Dunn said, “Well, this is where you ended up.”