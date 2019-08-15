CHEAT SHEET
Arkansas Woman Charged for Holding Four Fundraising Black Teens at Gunpoint
The wife of an Arkansas jail administrator is facing false imprisonment charges after police say she pulled a gun on four black teenagers going door-to-door to raise money for their school football team. Police responded to reports of “suspicious persons” in the city of Wynne and arrived at the scene to find the children on the ground with the woman, Jerri Kelly, standing over them with a gun, according to local media reports. In addition to false imprisonment charges, Kelly was also charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor in connection with the Aug. 7 incident. She pleaded guilty Thursday after turning herself in earlier this week, after which she was released on a $10,000 bond.