Armed European Vigilantes ‘Hunting’ Migrants

Armed vigilantes in Bulgaria who admire U.S. President Donald Trump have made it their mission to “hunt” migrants coming into Europe from Turkey, according to an NBC News report. The group, dressed in ski masks and camouflage, go after such migrants with hatchets, bayonets, and long knives. They have named themselves the Bulgarian National Movement Shipka and wear a coat of arms with a growling wolf. The group, which says it’s determined to protect Europe from Islam, told NBC News that it appreciates the new American president’s vocal criticism of Islam and controversial hard-line position on immigration. “The CIA is trying to undermine Trump,” said leader Vladimir Rusev. “They want to destroy him. We offer our support to him.” Rusev told reporters that the organization has as many as 50,000 members.
