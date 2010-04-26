Armed Man Held as Obama Leaves N.C.

An armed man with a car decked out with police gear was held after being spotted at a North Carolina airport just after President Obama took off. Joseph Sean McVey, 23, had police sirens, flashing lights, four big antennas, and a digital camera mounted on the dashboard in his car, as well as a sidearm. The Ohio man, who is not law enforcement, was charged with going armed in terror of the public, a misdemeanor. Obama had been vacationing in Asheville, N.C., and had just left for the memorial service for the 29 miners killed in West Virginia this month. Airport police saw McVey get out of his car and listen to a handheld scanner and radio with a remote earpiece, which he was using to monitor local agencies. He had formulas for rifle scopes on a note in his car. McVey was questioned by police and Secret Service and said he heard the president was in town and that he wanted to see him.
