Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Settle Divorce Nearly 3 Years Later
IT’S OFFICIAL
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have settled the terms of their divorce nearly three years after splitting up, according to court filings obtained by TMZ. The pair, who were married for a decade prior to their breakup in July 2020, reached a written agreement on “their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support,” a declaration of default obtained by People read. The settlement has yet to be approved by a judge. The development comes less than a month after the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to file sexual assault charges against the Call Me by Your Name star, with investigators concluding there was “insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.” According to a Vanity Fair story in March 2021, Chambers filed for divorce shortly after Hammer mistakenly sent “a raunchy text message meant for someone else” to her. She already knew it wasn’t his first affair; after their son’s birth in 2017, according to Vanity Fair, Hammer confessed to Chambers that he’d slept with someone else in what he characterized as a one-time mistake. Speaking to Elle earlier this year, Chambers said that she “always will” support her ex-partner.