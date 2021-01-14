Armie Hammer Out of J. Lo Flick ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ Says Disturbing DM Allegations Are ‘Bull***t’
HAMMER FALLS
Armie Hammer is out of a starring role in the Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding in the wake of the shocking publication of Instagram DMs he purportedly wrote. The actor told TMZ, “I’m not responding to these bull---t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.” Shotgun Wedding was set to begin filming, but a representative for the film said Hammer’s role will be recast. Earlier this week, messages women claim Hammer sent to them while still married leaked online and showed the star talking in graphic sexual terms about rape fantasies, BDSM, and cannibalism. The Daily Mail also published video of the Call Me by Your Name star swilling a beer while driving and licking white crystals off a passenger’s hand.