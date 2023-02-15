Armie Hammer to Appear in Court Over New Choking Allegation
Armie Hammer has been ordered to appear in court Wednesday after a woman was granted a temporary restraining order over accusations he choked her during sex until she became unconscious and ignored their safe word, court records obtained by Rolling Stone show. The 26-year-old woman filed in Pitkin County, Colorado on Feb. 1 and was granted a temporary restraining order two days later. Wednesday’s hearing will decide whether the order is permanent—and if Hammer or his legal team don’t show, the court could issue a warrant for his arrest. In her filing, the woman alleges she “begged for him to stop and deployed our safe word” during an encounter last summer in New York City. She alleged Hammer was under the influence of alcohol, ecstasy and ketamine. She’s asking for no further contact after Hammer allegedly contacted her Jan. 27 after months of no communication. Hammer has denied all sexual assault allegations against him, as well as claims he engaged in violence-based kinks and cannibalism. His lawyer, Andrew Bettler, said the actor wasn’t in New York City on the date his alleged victim says the assault happened.