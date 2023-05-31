Armie Hammer Will Not Face Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles Case

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that it would not file charges against Armie Hammer, bringing to an end an “extremely thorough” investigation that began in 2021.

“Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them,” a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review,” she continued, “but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.”

The spokesperson said that investigators felt they would unable to prove the assault allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, citing as one reason the “complexity of the relationship” between Hammer and his accuser.

Hammer’s accuser reported him to the Los Angeles Police Department in February 2021, claiming he’d been physically abusive to her during a spasmodic four-year relationship, and that he’d raped her in 2017.

“I thought he was going to kill me,” the woman, who went by “Effie” and declined to give her last name, said in a March 2021 press conference.

Hammer has repeatedly denied the allegations, including in a notorious profile published by Air Mail earlier this year.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the 36-year-old actor said, “I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared.”

“I would like to say a very special thank you to all of the people who have helped me get through this time,” he added. “Onwards and upwards.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.