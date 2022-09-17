CHEAT SHEET
    Armie Hammer’s Ex Has New Boyfriend Who Doesn’t Want to Eat People

    Food Network star Elizabeth Chambers, who filed for divorce from troubled movie star Armie Hammer in 2020, has gone public with a new romance. People magazine reports that the mother of two posted Polaroid photos of herself frolicking with an unidentified man in the Cayman Islands—drawing love from famous friends Eva Amurri and Jenna Dewan. After Chambers and Hammer split, he became embroiled in allegations of sexual assault against several women and a cannibalism fetish—which he has denied.

