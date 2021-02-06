Armie Hammer’s Talent Agency Cuts Ties With Him After ‘Cannibal’ Claims

CHEAT SHEET
Armie Hammer’s talent agency has severed ties with him in the wake of unverified allegations that the actor sent several women disturbing messages about rape fantasies and cannibalism. The Hollywood Reporter reported Hammer getting the boot from WME late Friday. The move is just the latest setback for the actor after the allegations against him surfaced. He announced his departure from Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding earlier this month and also stepped aside from Paramount’s The Offer. Several messages purportedly sent from the actor to numerous women surfaced on social media in recent weeks, with the star allegedly talking in graphic detail about BDSM and cannibalism. He has denied the accusations.