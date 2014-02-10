Armisen's Band Joins ‘Late Night’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
When Fred Armisen isn't in Portland, you'll find him on stage as the house band for Seth Meyers's revamped Late Night. Armisen and his 8G Band will join his fellow Saturday Night Live star's talk show. "Fred will curate and lead the band, and continue to run it even when he's off shooting Portlandia," Meyers tweeted on Monday. Armisen is a guitarist and drummer who played punk rock in the '80s, and was backup for The Blue Man Group in the '90s.