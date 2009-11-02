Army Apologizes to Ryan Seacrest

CHEAT SHEET
Ryan Seacrest's stalker could have really done some damage. Apparently Chidi Uzomah, who was recently released from jail after attacking one of the radio host's security guards, is a member of a Special Forces unit of the U.S. Army Reserves. The Army issued a formal apology to Seacrest, promising that "[p]ending the outcome of the local investigation, the Army will decide what further action to take. We take all matters of our personnel seriously." In the meantime, Seacrest has a temporary restraining order against the military man.