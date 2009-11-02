CHEAT SHEET

    Our Bad

    Army Apologizes to Ryan Seacrest

    Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    Ryan Seacrest's stalker could have really done some damage. Apparently Chidi Uzomah, who was recently released from jail after attacking one of the radio host's security guards, is a member of a Special Forces unit of the U.S. Army Reserves. The Army issued a formal apology to Seacrest, promising that "[p]ending the outcome of the local investigation, the Army will decide what further action to take. We take all matters of our personnel seriously." In the meantime, Seacrest has a temporary restraining order against the military man.

