Army Bans Prince Harry From Pubs

Good thing Prince Harry had a fun vacation, because it sounds like his Army commanders are going to give him a stern welcome home. According to The Telegraph, Harry has been told that he can have no more time away from his helicopter training, including royal duties, if he hopes to fly his Apache in Afghanistan. “He's been told that he can’t spend every spare moment down the pub and can’t risk spending more time on another royal tour,” says a source. The prince just completed a Commonwealth tour, during which he hung out with Usain Bolt, played polo, and went to parties.